October 25, 2014 from 4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Have a spooktacularly good time as the Zoo transforms for three nights of safe, traffic-free trick-­or-treating during this merry-not-too-scary event. Features monster-ous thrills and chills including a Trick or Treat Trail, Boo-Choo-Choo train rides, Creepy Crawly encounters, Spooky Storytelling, Goblin Games, nightly Costume Parade, Ghoulish Goodies, and more. Boo at the Zoo is the most popular family Halloween festival in the tri-counties area!