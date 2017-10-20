Calendar » Boo at the Zoo

October 20, 2017 from 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm

Friday, October 20, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 21 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, October 22, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Zoo transforms for three nights of safe, traffic-free trick-­or-treating for monster-ous thrills and chills including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, Boo-Choo-Choo train rides, Creepy Crawly encounters, Spooky Storytelling, Goblin Games, and more. It’s the most popular family Halloween festival in the tri-counties area!

Early Closure for all three dates: Zoo closes at 3:30 p.m.

Cost: $17/adult, $15/adult for SB Zoo Members; $11/child, $10/child for SB Zoo Members

Tickets go on sale August 15.