Boo at the Zoo
Friday, October 20, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Saturday, October 21 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.; Sunday, October 22, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The Zoo transforms for three nights of safe, traffic-free trick-or-treating for monster-ous thrills and chills including a Trick-or-Treat Trail, Boo-Choo-Choo train rides, Creepy Crawly encounters, Spooky Storytelling, Goblin Games, and more. It’s the most popular family Halloween festival in the tri-counties area!
Early Closure for all three dates: Zoo closes at 3:30 p.m.
Cost: $17/adult, $15/adult for SB Zoo Members; $11/child, $10/child for SB Zoo Members
Tickets go on sale August 15.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: October 20, 2017 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
- Location: Santa Barbara Zoo: 500 Ninos Drive
- Website: https://www.sbzoo.org/event/boo-at-the-zoo/