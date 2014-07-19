Calendar » Book-signing with Author Karen Kain, Parent Advocate for Special Needs 7/19

July 19, 2014 from 1:00pm - 3:00pm

Author and Parent Advocate for Special Needs families, Karen Kain is a beacon of light carrying an inspiring message with purpose. In her memoir, "A Unique Life Fully Lived: A Personal Story of Love, Hope and Courage", Karen has written a mother's loving tribute to her only daughter in her search to create a 'full life' for Lorrin, wheelchair bound from 6 months old from a bad vaccination reaction leaving her a quadriplegic with daily seizures, non-verbal, blind and only able to blink. Yet Lorrin lived to fifteen ‘full and unique’ years.

Karen shares how she was forced to set goals and made decisions to create a life without boundaries. The book describes the unique and extraordinary life experiences that Karen created for Lorrin and the soul connection between mother and daughter that continues to this day.

Lorrin lived a full life: best friends, slumber parties, horseback riding, overnight camp, Girl Scouts, and attending the school prom resplendent in a pastel pink satin gown complete with tiara. She swam with dolphins, participated in the school play, and she and her canine companion won first place at her middle school Halloween dance contest.

In documenting their victories, challenges and sorrows and sharing the tools and skills she learned to navigate life’s journey, Karen's story is inspiring and resonates deeply in the hearts of everyone.

For more info: www.karenkain.com

Twitter: @lorrinsworld

Barnes & Noble - Book-Signing with Q&A

Saturday, July 19, 2014

1:00pm – 3:00pm

160 S. Westlake Blvd,

Westlake Village, CA 91362

PH: 805-446-28201:00