Book Launch Party for "Valentino The Love Bunny & How He Came To Be"

April 18, 2015 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

The public is invited to attend a party to celebrate the launch of author Margarita Fairbanks’ new book entitled "Valentino The Love Bunny, and How He Came To Be." The book is designed as a family heirloom to be treasured and passed down from one generation to the next. The event will be held on Saturday, April 18, 2015, from 2:00 to 4:00 PM in the clubhouse at the Santa Barbara Polo and Racquet Club.

Guests will be greeted by Valentino himself and will meet the other real-life characters from the book: poodles Miro and Lucca, Sparky the dog, and Pandereto the paint horse. The family-friendly festivities will feature refreshments, face painting by the book’s illustrator Suzan Duval, a Valentino photo booth, bunny arts and crafts, and a book reading/signing by Ms. Fairbanks. A $10 per car entry fee will be donated to B.U.N.S. (Bunnies Urgently Needing Support). Event attendance is limited; please RSVP by at [email protected] or call (805) 684-2322.