Calendar » Book Reading & Signing: Mina visits an archaeological museum

February 21, 2016 from 2:00 pm

On Sunday, February 21st at Chaucer’s Bookstore local bilingual children’s author, Carmen Geiler, will debut her first title in a new series of museum-themed books, Mina visits an archaeological museum / Mina visita un museo de arqueología. It’s the first English-Spanish book series of its kind and one that uniquely weaves coloring pages throughout so budding artists can contribute their own creativity to the tale.

In her vibrant, playful, imaginative, and eye-catching coloring book, young readers become equally enraptured with the ancient mummies, decorative clay pots and stone spheres as the inquisitive protagonist, Mina, delves deeper into the anthropology museum’s galleries and exhibitions. As young minds turn the pages, they’ll encounter jade, gold, ceramic, and textiles and discover how to best appreciate these artifacts and the cultures from which they originate.

Both author and Illustrator, Rafael Perea de la Cabada, will be at the book signing.