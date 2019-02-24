Book signing
Vahid Imani signs his historical thriller new release at The Book Loft bookstore in Solvang on Sunday, Feb 24 from 1:15-2:15 pm.
The book is titled In the Shadow of the Kingmakers and is a post-WW1 historical fiction thriller. Inspired by actual events in 1924 Persia, the novel reflects on an igniting conflict between the West and Iran. James Malcolm, a British operative stationed in Tehran weaves an intricate plot in hopes of installing a new loyal Persian king and to humiliate the American interests in Persian oil.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Book Loft
- Starts: February 24, 2019 1:15 pm - 2:15 pm
- Price: 0
- Location: Solvang
- Website: www.facebook.com/events/416713992204329/
