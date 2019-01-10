Calendar » Book Signing - Writing for Bliss: A Companion Journal

January 10, 2019 from 7:00pm

Chaucer's Books is delighted to host Diana Raab, PhD for an evening of revelation and self-discovery as she launches the companion journal to her book Writing for Bliss-- A Seven-Step Plan for Telling Your Story and Transforming Your Life

Developed for the seasoned storyteller as well as the emerging author, this interactive journal is designed to be used in conjunction with her Writing for Bliss: —or as a stand-alone workbook for reflection and self-discovery.

Raab—an award-winning memoirist, poet, and teacher—offers readers a thoughtful primer on personal writing, including creating journals and memoirs. She also intertwines her own personal stories throughout the pages, as well as those of people she’s interviewed. Raab covers the “big” topics such as the “art and power of storytelling,” and also pays attention to “small” details such as choosing pens and notebooks.

In Writing for Bliss: A Companion Journal, Raab offers writing prompts, exploratory exercises, and inspirational quotes to lead readers through the healing and transformational process as they relate the stories only they can tell. The journal speaks to the growing need for inner peace, acceptance of the self, and healing and transformation. Throughout the trials of her own journey, including ongoing struggles with cancer, a drug-addicted daughter, and a challenging relationship with her mother, Raab has come to realize that writing has saved her life, time and time again. She has created this journal to serve as an inspirational guide for both chronicling and navigating life’s challenging times . . . and also as a path to bliss.