Book Signing at Tecolote

February 20, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm

WAKE UP! is David Krieger’s latest collection of poems of peace written over the last several years.

He will be reading from this collection and signing books.  All are welcome.

David Krieger is President of the Santa Barbara-based Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.

 

  Tecolote Book Shop, 1470 East Valley Road, Montecito
