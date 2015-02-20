Book Signing at Tecolote
February 20, 2015 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm
WAKE UP! is David Krieger’s latest collection of poems of peace written over the last several years.
He will be reading from this collection and signing books. All are welcome.
David Krieger is President of the Santa Barbara-based Nuclear Age Peace Foundation.
