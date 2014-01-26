Calendar » Book Signing – Michelle Stuart: Drawn from Nature

January 26, 2014 from 3:30pm - 4:30pm

Michelle Stuart and Anna Lovatt, curator of the exhibition, will be available to sign copies of the beautifully produced monograph Michelle Stuart, Drawn from Nature (Hatje Cantz, 2013), which accompanies the traveling exhibition. This comprehensive overview, the first to survey her works on paper, demonstrates how Stuart re-conceptualized drawing itself in its materiality, possibilities, and within its many conceptual dimensions. The book also focuses on the artist's aesthetic investigations of personal and shared cultural histories and the nature of time measured within nature's substances.

Museum Store