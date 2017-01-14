Calendar » “Books and Treasures” sale

January 14, 2017 from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

The Neal Taylor Nature Center at Cachuma Lake, a non-profit organization will be holding a fund raising event called the “Books and Treasures” sale on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Cachuma Lake. All of the proceeds of the sale go towards the many programs the Nature Center provides.

In the event of rain, the sale will be cancelled.

There is a $10.00 per vehicle fee to enter the park so bring a lunch to spend the day outdoors or consider taking a wildlife cruise that is conducted through the county park department.