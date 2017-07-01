Friday, March 23 , 2018, 1:47 pm | Mostly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Books & Treasurers Sale

July 1, 2017 from 10:11am - 2:00pm

Every Saturday in July & August from 10am to 2pm

Do you love to read.  Then join us for a great time browsing through hundreds of categorized books.  We have something for all ages, tastes and genre likes.  We also have a few VHS and DVD videos for sale.  Book bundles start at $1.00 while single books start at $0.25.

Neal Taylor Nature Center
2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105

805.693.0691 of [email protected] for details

 

