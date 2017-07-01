Books & Treasurers Sale
July 1, 2017 from 10:11am - 2:00pm
Books & Treasurers Sale
Every Saturday in July & August from 10am to 2pm
Do you love to read. Then join us for a great time browsing through hundreds of categorized books. We have something for all ages, tastes and genre likes. We also have a few VHS and DVD videos for sale. Book bundles start at $1.00 while single books start at $0.25.
Neal Taylor Nature Center
2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105
805.693.0691 of [email protected] for details
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Neal Taylor Nature Center
- Starts: July 1, 2017 10:11am - 2:00pm
- Price: FREE
- Location: 2265 Hwy 154, Santa Barbara, Ca. 93105
- Website: http://www.CLNatureCenter.org
- Sponsors: Neal Taylor Nature Center