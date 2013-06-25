Booksigning & Evening Talk with Brad Lancaster
June 25, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm
Rainwater Harvesting expert Brad Lancaster returns to Santa Barbara with his newly published 2nd Edition of his award winning, best selling book Rainwater Harvesting for Drylands; Turning Water Scarcity into Water Abundance, Vol. 1, 2nd Edition on Tuesday, June 25.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, Sweetwater Collaborative,the Permaculture Credit Union
- Starts: June 25, 2013 7:30pm - 9:00pm
- Price: $5
- Location: Santa Barbara Central Library, Faulkner Gallery, 40 East Anapamu St, SB, 9310
- Website: http://www.sbpermaculture.org
