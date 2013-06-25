Friday, April 20 , 2018, 5:07 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Booksigning & Evening Talk with Brad Lancaster

June 25, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Rainwater Harvesting expert Brad Lancaster returns to Santa Barbara with his newly published 2nd Edition of his award winning, best selling book Rainwater Harvesting for Drylands; Turning Water Scarcity into Water Abundance, Vol. 1, 2nd Edition on Tuesday, June 25.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Santa Barbara Permaculture Network, Sweetwater Collaborative,the Permaculture Credit Union
  • Price: $5
  • Location: Santa Barbara Central Library, Faulkner Gallery, 40 East Anapamu St, SB, 9310
  • Website: http://www.sbpermaculture.org
