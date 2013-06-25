Calendar » Booksigning & Evening Talk with Brad Lancaster

June 25, 2013 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Rainwater Harvesting expert Brad Lancaster returns to Santa Barbara with his newly published 2nd Edition of his award winning, best selling book Rainwater Harvesting for Drylands; Turning Water Scarcity into Water Abundance, Vol. 1, 2nd Edition on Tuesday, June 25.