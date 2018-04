Calendar » Booksigning with Christopher Shein/Fundraiser for Permaculture Garden @ SBCC

July 13, 2013 from 6:30pm - 8:30pm

O n Saturday, July 13, Santa Barbara Permaculture Network hosts a book signing event with author Christopher Shein and his newly released book, The Vegetable Gardener's Guide to Permaculture, as a fundraiser to support Santa Barbara City College students and their online campaign to raise funds for a Permaculture Garden at Santa Barbara City College (SBCC).