May 18, 2018 from 7:00pm - 10:00pm

Ride into the weekend with Boots & Bourbon at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, on Friday, May 18 from 7 to 10 PM. Enjoy a delicious menu of rustic cuisine, complimentary tastings of Jefferson Bourbon, music by the popular Brian Titus Trio, and wild rides on the mechanical bull. The food provided will be a selection prepared by local chef, Kyle Jones, and feature popular dishes like his Red Oak-Smoked Tri-Tip, Dry Rubbed Chicken, and a festive Craft S’mores Bar for dessert. Jefferson Bourbon will be pouring a tasting menu with a selection of pairings. Guests will also enjoy rides on the fun mechanical bull, with prizes for riders able to tame the beast. Colorful cowboy attire is recommended. Boots & Bourbon is $50 for SBPRC members and $65 for guests and the public. To RSVP, email [email protected]