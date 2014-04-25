Calendar » Bossa Zuzu: Brazilian Jazz Concert (Free)

April 25, 2014 from 7:30pm

Friday April 25, 7:30pm

Brasil Arts Cafe, Santa Barbara

With their new album produced by multi-GRAMMY legend Peter Erskine, Bossa Zuzu is reviving the Getz/Gilberto sound for the new millennium. This concert is FREE with food order. Bossa Zuzu is Capital (guitar/vocals), Dan Reckard (sax), Rumi Flute (flute), Kevin Yokota (percussion)

Brasil Arts Cafe

1230 State St.

Santa Barbara, California 93101

(805) 845-7656

http://BrasilArtsCafe.com

http://www.BossaZuzu.com