Monday, April 16 , 2018, 4:02 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Bossa Zuzu: Brazilian Jazz Concert (Free)

April 25, 2014 from 7:30pm

Friday April 25, 7:30pm
Brasil Arts Cafe, Santa Barbara

With their new album produced by multi-GRAMMY legend Peter Erskine, Bossa Zuzu is reviving the Getz/Gilberto sound for the new millennium. This concert is FREE with food order. Bossa Zuzu is Capital (guitar/vocals), Dan Reckard (sax), Rumi Flute (flute), Kevin Yokota (percussion)

Brasil Arts Cafe
1230 State St.
Santa Barbara, California 93101
(805) 845-7656
http://BrasilArtsCafe.com
http://www.BossaZuzu.com

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: April 25, 2014 7:30pm
  • Price: Free
  • Location: Brasil Arts Cafe: 1230 State St., Santa Barbara, California 93101
  • Website: http://www.bossazuzu.com
 
 
 