Bossa Zuzu: Brazilian Jazz Concert (Free)
Friday April 25, 7:30pm
Brasil Arts Cafe, Santa Barbara
With their new album produced by multi-GRAMMY legend Peter Erskine, Bossa Zuzu is reviving the Getz/Gilberto sound for the new millennium. This concert is FREE with food order. Bossa Zuzu is Capital (guitar/vocals), Dan Reckard (sax), Rumi Flute (flute), Kevin Yokota (percussion)
Brasil Arts Cafe
1230 State St.
Santa Barbara, California 93101
(805) 845-7656
http://BrasilArtsCafe.com
http://www.BossaZuzu.com
