Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:25 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Botanical Illustration Workshop

March 22, 2014 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Botanic Garden presents Linda Vorobik, a professional botanist, botanical illustrator and teacher who will introduce participants to drawing skills, parts of plants and watercolor techniques used for painting plants 

Two day workshop from March 22-23rd, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Fee:  $200 members/$250 non-members

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Botanic Garden Santa Barbara
  • Starts: March 22, 2014 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
  • Price: $200 - $250
  • Location: The Botanic Garden Santa Barbara
  • Website: http://sbbg.org
  • Sponsors: The Botanic Garden Santa Barbara
 
 
 