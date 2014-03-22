Botanical Illustration Workshop
March 22, 2014 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Botanic Garden presents Linda Vorobik, a professional botanist, botanical illustrator and teacher who will introduce participants to drawing skills, parts of plants and watercolor techniques used for painting plants
Two day workshop from March 22-23rd, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Fee: $200 members/$250 non-members
