Calendar » Botanical Illustration Workshop

March 22, 2014 from 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

The Botanic Garden presents Linda Vorobik, a professional botanist, botanical illustrator and teacher who will introduce participants to drawing skills, parts of plants and watercolor techniques used for painting plants

Two day workshop from March 22-23rd, 10:00 am - 4:00 pm

Fee: $200 members/$250 non-members