Botanical Illustration Workshop with Linda Vorobik
March 22, 2014 from 10:00 am - 04:00 pm
Learn botanical illustration from botanist, Dr. Linda Ann Vorobik. You will learn plant anatomy and techniques though drawing and watercolor in illustrating plants. All skill levels welcome.
Date: March 22 & 23, 2013
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Botanic Gardens-Santa Barbara
- Starts: March 22, 2014 10:00 am - 04:00 pm
- Price: Fee: $85 Botanic Garden member/non-member $100
- Location: The Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens
- Website: http://www.sbbg.org
- Sponsors: The Botanic Gardens-Santa Barbara