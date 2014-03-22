Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:14 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Botanical Illustration Workshop with Linda Vorobik

March 22, 2014 from 10:00 am - 04:00 pm

Learn botanical illustration from botanist, Dr. Linda Ann Vorobik.  You will learn plant anatomy and techniques though drawing and watercolor in illustrating plants.  All skill levels welcome.

Date:  March 22 & 23, 2013

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: The Botanic Gardens-Santa Barbara
  • Starts: March 22, 2014 10:00 am - 04:00 pm
  • Price: Fee: $85 Botanic Garden member/non-member $100
  • Location: The Santa Barbara Botanical Gardens
  • Website: http://www.sbbg.org
  • Sponsors: The Botanic Gardens-Santa Barbara
 
 
 