Calendar » BOUGHT Movie Screening / Panel Discussion

May 15, 2015 from 6:00pm - 9:00pm

BOUGHT Movie Screening/ Panel Discussion

Friday May 15, 2015

06:00 PM

Santa Barbara Panel Discussion and Film Viewing of BOUGHT

Friday, May 15th at 6pm-9pm, SB Public Library, Faulkner Gallery

FREE Community Event

BOUGHT

Is Your Family Health Being Traded For Profit? New BOUGHT Documentary Exposes Ugly Truth Behind Vaccines, GMO's and Big Pharma

Panel Discussion Featuring:

Pamm Larry, Initial Instigator of YES PROP 37

Orion Brutoco, Project Manager, Walk 2 Know

Brandy Vaughan, Executive Director, Council for Vaccine Safety and former pharmaceutical representative

Candyce Estave, Full Time Mother/Activist

Oscar Carmona, Owner, Healing Grounds Nursery and Santa Barbara Seed Saving Guild

Hosted by: GMO Free Santa Barbara