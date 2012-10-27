Calendar » Boumi Trunk Show

October 27, 2012 from 12 noon - 5pm

Boumi was founded by an Afghan-American woman, Hassina Sherjan, as a social enterprise that creates employment and learning opportunities for its employees in Afghanistan?women, refugees, widows, and men?and currently sells home décor products ranging from cushion covers to placemats, napkins, curtains, and more. Its products are crafted from Afghan-grown cotton products, and combine a unique blend of traditional Afghan indigenous designs with contemporary trends.