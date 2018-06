Calendar » Boumi Trunk Show

October 27, 2012 from 12 noon - 5pm

Boumi was founded by an Afghan-American woman, Hassina Sherjan, as a social enterprise that creates employment and learning opportunities for its employees in Afghanistan?women, refugees, widows, and men?and currently sells home d├ęcor products ranging from cushion covers to placemats, napkins, curtains, and more. Its products are crafted from Afghan-grown cotton products, and combine a unique blend of traditional Afghan indigenous designs with contemporary trends.