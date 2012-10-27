Boumi Trunk Show
Boumi was founded by an Afghan-American woman, Hassina Sherjan, as a social enterprise that creates employment and learning opportunities for its employees in Afghanistan?women, refugees, widows, and men?and currently sells home décor products ranging from cushion covers to placemats, napkins, curtains, and more. Its products are crafted from Afghan-grown cotton products, and combine a unique blend of traditional Afghan indigenous designs with contemporary trends.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: October 27, 2012 12 noon - 5pm
- Location: Museum Store, Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net