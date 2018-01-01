Bowers/ERRE – So Close and So Far
Artists Andrea Bowers and Marcos Ramirez ERRE explore issues related to borders, immigration, coexistence and social justice in an exhibition, “So Close and So Far,” Jan. 26-March 25 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. An opening reception with the two artists on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4-6 p.m. is free and open to the public.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: January 30, 2017 10am (M-F), 11am (Sat.) - 4pm (M-F), 5pm (Sat.)
- Price: Free and open to the public
- Location: Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art
- Website: http://blogs.westmont.edu/2017/01/26/exhibition-examines-borders-immigration/