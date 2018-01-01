Calendar » Bowers/ERRE – So Close and So Far

January 30, 2017 from 10am (M-F), 11am (Sat.) - 4pm (M-F), 5pm (Sat.)

Artists Andrea Bowers and Marcos Ramirez ERRE explore issues related to borders, immigration, coexistence and social justice in an exhibition, “So Close and So Far,” Jan. 26-March 25 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art. An opening reception with the two artists on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 4-6 p.m. is free and open to the public.