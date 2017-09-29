Boxtales Theatre Company’s World Premiere of Stand Up Stories – Multicultural Tales to Live By
Embedded into four fables are life lessons and moral principles, which will make up the entertaining one-hour show. Stories from Greece; Africa; China and a Native American tale directed by master teacher and performer James Donlon are included in the public show. Using a unique blend of storytelling, movement, masks, live music, and the imagination of their audiences, Boxtales presents an authentic re-visioning of the art form. You can meet the performers after the show on the Lobero front patio too. These are the only two public performances this year.
Featuring: Michael Andrews, Maria Ponce and Matt Tavianini
Direction by Andrews & Tavianini with James Donlon
Masks by Anne Chevrefils and Lindsay Rust
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: September 29, 2017 7:00pm - 8:00pm
- Price: $25 - Adult; $12 - Child ; $15 - Student/Senior
- Location: Lobero Theatre 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Santa Barbara Ca, 93101
- Website: https://www.lobero.org/events/boxtales-stand-stories/