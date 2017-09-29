Calendar » Boxtales Theatre Company’s World Premiere of Stand Up Stories – Multicultural Tales to Live By

September 29, 2017 from 7:00pm - 8:00pm

Embedded into four fables are life lessons and moral principles, which will make up the entertaining one-hour show. Stories from Greece; Africa; China and a Native American tale directed by master teacher and performer James Donlon are included in the public show. Using a unique blend of storytelling, movement, masks, live music, and the imagination of their audiences, Boxtales presents an authentic re-visioning of the art form. You can meet the performers after the show on the Lobero front patio too. These are the only two public performances this year.

Featuring: Michael Andrews, Maria Ponce and Matt Tavianini

Direction by Andrews & Tavianini with James Donlon

Masks by Anne Chevrefils and Lindsay Rust