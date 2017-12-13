Calendar » Boy Scout Check Presentation

December 13, 2017 from 4:00pm - 4:15pm

The Boy Scouts of America Troop 41 invites you to join in the presentation of a ceremonial $61,000 check to Scout Executive Carlos Cortez to help rebuild the scout camp, Rancho Alegre. The presentation will take place Wednesday, Dec 13 at 4 p.m. at Rancho Alegre.

This check represents the $36,000 raised at the Rebuild the Ranch concert held last September, and the $25,000 that was donated directly to the council in support of the event. These funds raised will go toward rebuilding the structures for Outdoor School and Boy Scout program at Rancho Alegre, which burned down in the Whittier Fire along Highway 154 near Lake Cachuma.

Both scouts and leaders will be in uniform and will take the opportunity to honor both the efforts of the boys and the community.

The presentation will take place from 4 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 13. The venue is the Rancho Alegre, Highway 154, Santa Barbara.

NOTE TO EDITORS:

You are invited to send a reporter/photographer/camera crew to the ceremony. No ticket will be required for media covering the event.

EVENT AT A GLANCE:

When: 4:00 p.m.- 4:15 p.m., Wednesday Dec. 13.

Where: Rancho Alegre

LEARN MORE: https://rebuildtheranch.com

Media please contact Jennifer Goddard Combs, 805-705-6065 or [email protected]