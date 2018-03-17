Calendar » Boy Scouts Begin Annual “Scouting for Food” Food Drive

The Boy Scouts’ annual springtime food drive, “Scouting for Food,” kicks off Saturday March 10 as local Scouts participate in the national food drive led by the Boy Scouts of America. All the troops in the South Coast District of the Los Padres Council, from Goleta to Carpinteria, will participate to help fight hunger in Santa Barbara County.

Starting Saturday March 10, local Boy Scouts will walk door-to-door in scores of neighborhoods to drop off food bags at homes. The Scouts will return to pick up bags of donated food on March 17 and will take the donated food to the Food Bank of Santa Barbara County that day. All food they collect stays in Santa Barbara County, benefitting local families and residents in need.

Scouts are seeking donations of non-perishable canned and dry goods, including cereal, rice and beans. Anyone who does not receive a collection bag at their home is encouraged to bring food to the Food Bank, 4554 Hollister Ave. in Santa Barbara, on March 17 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.