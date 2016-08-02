Calendar » Boz Scaggs at The Granada Theatre

August 2, 2016 from 8:00pm - 11:00pm

The Granada Theatre is pleased to announce tge 2016/2017 Granada Theatre Concert Series kicks off Tuesday, August 2 with a special performance from Boz Scaggs! Fans who have followed Scaggs’ remarkable career dating back to the late sixties with the Steve Miller Band, his solo triumphs with such classic albums as Silk Degrees and Middle Man, and the splendid assurance of late-period high points like Some Change and Dig, will instantly recognize Scaggs’ characteristically deft touch as a singer. His soul is effortless and deeply felt, never making a show of itself, but unmistakably evident in every lyric he delivers.

“I’m at a point where I’m having a lot of fun with music, more than ever,” Boz Scaggs says about his spellbinding new album, A Fool to Care. “It’s like I’m just going wherever I want to go with it.”

Boz Scaggs takes The Granada Theatre stage on Tuesday, August 2nd at 8pm. Tickets range in price from $39 - $86 and are available at http://ticketing.granadasb.org/single/PSDetail.aspx?psn=7913 or by calling the Granada box office at 805-899-2222.