Calendar » Boz Scaggs at The Granada Theatre

September 11, 2018 from 7:30pm

The Granada Theatre is thrilled to announce the addition of American Rock icon Boz Scaggs to its concert series, performing Tuesday, September 11 at 7:30pm.



Boz Scaggs’ place in rock history goes back to his early days with the acclaimed rock group, The Steve Miller Band. Just as widely known is his solo career, which includes the hit release “Loan Me a Dime” and the best-selling platinum album, Silk Degrees. Scaggs has toured in the States and internationally, selling out shows since the late Sixties. From his days with the Steve Miller Band to his latest album, A Fool to Care, Boz Scaggs stays true to his rock roots while exploring the different sonic avenues of blues and soul. The new album highlights this playful exploration through masterful lyricism and artistry.



Don’t miss Boz Scaggs on Tuesday, September 11th, at 7:30PM at The Granada Theatre (1214 State St.). Tickets range from $39-185 and are available online or at the Granada’s Box Office (805-899-2222).