Brad Mehldau Trio and The Bad Plus

May 3, 2013 from 8:00pm

Jazz pianist Brad Mehldau is known for his improvisatory genius, whether playing his own stunning compositions, Thelonious Monk classics, American Songbook standards, or more contemporary tunes by Nick Drake, Radiohead or the Beatles for an effect that is often like controlled chaos. The Bad Plus' personal brand of avant-garde populism has put them at the forefront of a new instrumental music movement, drawing audiences both traditional and mainstream.