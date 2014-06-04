Calendar » Brain Fitness for Successful Aging!

June 4, 2014 from 11 a.m.

A new and very-special series for Brain Fitness for Successful Aging will start on June 4 and last until July 11 (6 weeks). People in their 40s, 50s and beyond are keeping their brains fit and in optimal shape! This is a new and exciting way to have fun, stay sharp and be part of a new generation that wants to stay mentally fit at any age!

Leading researcher Dr. Kenneth Kosik has invited the group to tour his research lab at UCSB during the June/July session of Brain Fitness for Successful Aging and this will be offered as an optional outing. Facilitated by:Kristen (Kai) Hoye, MSW.

Call (805) 969-0859 and register today, space is limited — only $150 for 6 weeks! Held in Montecito at All-Saints-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church and sponsored by Friendship Center.

More Info: www.friendshipcentersb.org