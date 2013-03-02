Calendar » Brawlin’ Betties Season Opener!

March 2, 2013 from 5:00pm - 7:30pm

The Mission City Brawlin' Betties kick off a brand new season as they take on the Inland Empire Derby Divas on Saturday, March 2! Come out and see all the new moves the Betties have been working on in the off-season, and cheer on your favorite derby girl. Tickets can be purchased from your favorite Bettie or at Palmieri's (cash only, 1431 San Andres St.). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. but pre-sale tickets can get in at 4:00. The bout starts at 5:00-- don't be late!