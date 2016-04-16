Calendar » Brawlin Betties v Chorizo and Eggs

April 16, 2016 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm

The Betties are taking on Chorizo & Eggs in some fast paced, action packed co-ed roller derby! $5 Presale tickets are available from your favorite MCRD league member or online. Grab a ticket for you and your friends to beat the crowd and the line at the door. Bring the kids, 10 and under are FREE! Cost goes up to $8 at the door! Bout info: Presale ticket holders admission: 4:00 General admission: 4:30 First whistle blows at 5:00 Big Joe's Tacos will be providing us with some delicious tacos, and of course we will have beer to keep you refreshed. After party info: Join MCRD at the High Sierra Bar and Grill post bout grub and drinks. Hope to see you all there!