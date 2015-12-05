Break into Voice Over
Explore your inner voice actor and crack the voice over business in this class instructed by award-winning voice over professional, David Lawrence. Avoid the high costs and long drive of LA classes with this introductory and instructional course. Develop greater confidence in public speaking today. Make no mistake and register today!
Course number: 301226
Register online at www.theCLL.org or call (805) 898-8138
New classes start every week at the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning. 375+ evening, weekday & Saturday classes for every schedule.
Event Details
- Starts: December 5, 2015 9:00 a.m. - 3:30 pm
- Price: $84
- Location: SBCC Schott Campus, Auditorium 310 W. Padre Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93105
- Website: http://www.theCLL.org