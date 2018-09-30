Calendar » Breakfast With The Artist, Arturo Tello

September 30, 2018 from 11:00am - 12:00 pm

Arturo Tello is a well-known landscape painter in the region, founder of the OAK Group, and owner/manager of The Palm Loft Gallery in Carpinteria.

A longtime friend and associate of Ray Strong,

Arturo has been an avid supporter of preserving open space and the contribution of the beauty of landscape, what landscape painting is to everyday people.

Arturo will speak about his life long passion of Plein Air painting, preserving the enviroment and his love of music.

Don't miss this opportunity to meet and connect with Santa Barbara's iconic landscaper painter.

* coffee and pastries will be served *Please RSVP [email protected]