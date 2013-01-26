Calendar » BREAKING FREE FROM CRAVING, DESIRE & ATTACHMENT

January 26, 2013 from 9:00am - 12:00pm

Buddha said the culprit behind our addictions, compulsive bad habits, and uncontrolled desires is called attachment. While it may seem to be pleasurable, if we look more deeply we will find this negative state of mind is the source of all our suffering and problems. This does not mean we cannot enjoy things, but if we are attached to them, this way of thinking will always bring us pain. Learn the scientific methods Buddha taught for cutting the root of attachment and taming our desires.