Calendar » “Breaking News—How to Get Your Local Story Covered”

July 27, 2016 from 8 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

What makes a news story pitch perfect? Local broadcast media managers focus on this and other aspects of getting stories into the news at the next Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) Gold Coast Chapter meeting held Wednesday, July 27. Mark Danielson, General Manager, NPG of California, and Jim Lemon, News Director, KEYT, KCOY & KKFX, also discuss what news departments are looking for these days and give tips on how to work with their

The Wednesday, July 27 meeting begins at 8 a.m. with networking, followed by the program presentation from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. It is held at KEYT, Channel 3, in their outside patio, 730 Miramonte Dr., Santa Barbara. Attendees are encouraged to car pool.

This is the first meeting held in Santa Barbara by the recently formed PRSA Gold Coast Chapter, established in 2014, which serves Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties. Information about Chapter activities and members will also be available.

This meeting is open to anyone interested in attending, and advance reservations are required. Admission is $20 for PRSA members and students, and $30 for non-members. A light breakfast is served. To register, visit www.prsagoldcoast.org. For more information contact Nancy Gill, chapter treasurer, at [email protected] or 805-437-

“Here is an opportunity to get true insider information about what works when pitching TV news,” said Jean Kelso Sandlin, EdD, president of PRSA Gold Coast Chapter and Associate Professor in Communication at California Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks. “Anyone who has to deal with the media will certainly benefit from attending.”