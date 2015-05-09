Calendar » “Breaking the Stained-Glass Ceiling”

May 9, 2015 from 2:00pm - 4:00pm

First Congregational Church is hosting its 1st Annual Women of Valor Women's Tea, "Breaking the Stained-Glass Ceiling." Guest speakers are Rev. Suzanne Dunn, pastor of the Catholic Church of the Beatitudes, and Rev. Jeannette, associate pastor of Beatitudes. Tickets are $5, and each ticket comes with a complimentary ticket for a "woman of valor" in the ticket holder's life. Call the church office for tickets or information, 805-682-7146.