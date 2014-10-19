Calendar » Breast Cancer: Best Practices for 2014

October 19, 2014 from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center and the Santa Barbara Breast Care Alliance invite you to an informative presentation by Dr. Kim Grafton, breast surgeon and Dr. Winifred Leung, radiologist. Dr. Leung will discuss best practices in breast imaging, including an overview of breast imaging modalities, options for women with high breast density and screening recommendations for women at elevated risk of developing breast cancer. Dr. Grafton will discuss surgical approaches to breast cancer, including partial mastectomy

("lumpectomy") as part of breast conservation therapy, and mastectomy, with an overview of reconstruction options. The lecture will include a question and answer session and is free to the public