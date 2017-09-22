Calendar » Breast Cancer Resource Center Presents Le Cirque

September 22, 2017 from 6:00pm - 11:00pm

If you are craving a different kind of energy, a glamorous and exotic escape from life, join us and experience Le Cirque, a gala fundraiser benefitting The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara. The evening promises to be exciting and entertaining with a fabulous dinner, fine wine, and dancing. You won't want to miss it!