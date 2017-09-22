Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Breast Cancer Resource Center Presents Le Cirque

September 22, 2017 from 6:00pm - 11:00pm

If you are craving a different kind of energy, a glamorous and exotic escape from life, join us and experience Le Cirque, a gala fundraiser benefitting The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara. The evening promises to be exciting and entertaining with a fabulous dinner, fine wine, and dancing. You won't want to miss it!

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: RevitaLash, Union Bank, Santa Barbara Women's Imaging Center
  • Starts: September 22, 2017 6:00pm - 11:00pm
  • Price: $300
  • Location: La Pacifica Ballroom, Coral Casino 1260 Channel Drive, Montecito, CA 93108
  • Website: http://www.bcrcpresents.org/index.php
  • Sponsors: RevitaLash, Union Bank, Santa Barbara Women's Imaging Center
 
 
 