Breast Cancer Resource Center Presents Le Cirque
September 22, 2017 from 6:00pm - 11:00pm
If you are craving a different kind of energy, a glamorous and exotic escape from life, join us and experience Le Cirque, a gala fundraiser benefitting The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara. The evening promises to be exciting and entertaining with a fabulous dinner, fine wine, and dancing. You won't want to miss it!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: RevitaLash, Union Bank, Santa Barbara Women's Imaging Center
- Starts: September 22, 2017 6:00pm - 11:00pm
- Price: $300
- Location: La Pacifica Ballroom, Coral Casino 1260 Channel Drive, Montecito, CA 93108
- Website: http://www.bcrcpresents.org/index.php
- Sponsors: RevitaLash, Union Bank, Santa Barbara Women's Imaging Center