Breath of the Whales

December 10, 2014 from 7:00 pm - 9:00pm

Join authors Keith Grey Hale and Carolyn M Gorman as they discuss their new book:

Breath of the Whales: A Path to Awakening

Come sit in the loving presence of the Whales as they share their frequencies, harmonize our hearts and create an opening to a grand shift within our human paradigm. Hear their songs as they inspire us to connect with the infinite source of creation and catch the unending wave of love and joy flowing in the center of each of us. Each breath of awareness in the present moment amplifies this truth. The Whales invite us to embrace their love and connect with them as they offer activations to help create the changes in our world that will ensure our (human’s and whale’s) survival and growth.

Keith will share his experiences as a conduit for the universal information and deep spiritual insights coming from the collective consciousness of the Whales. Learn how you also can connect with this profound intelligence and loving wisdom of creation as the Whales guide us on our evolutionary path towards wholeness and living our fullest potential. Keith will also present a communication from the Whales especially channeled for the group.

Wednesday Dec. 10th, 2014 7pm

The Ayni Gallery

216 State Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Suggested donation: $10.

All donations support Gray Whale Wisdom, Inc.

a nonprofit organization focused on Cetacean Education, developing enriching programs

and materials to share the beauty, grace and intelligence of whales and dolphins.

Learn more at: www.BreathoftheWhales.com and www.GrayWhaleWisdom.org