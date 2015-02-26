Calendar » Breath of the Whales - Presentation

February 26, 2015 from 6:30 pm - 8:30pm

Breath of the Whales: Sharing the Collective Consciousness of the Whales

Presentation - Meditation - Activation Session

Thursday, February 26th, 2015 . 6:30 pm . Donation

Santa Barbara Arts (La Arcada - near turtle pond)

1114 State Street, Suite 24

Santa Barbara, CA

The Whales invite us to connect with them. Join us for an intimate evening sharing in this profound intelligence as the Whales guide us on our evolutionary path towards wholeness and living our fullest potential. Be inspired by the depth and beauty of Whale consciousness and catch the unending wave of love and joy flowing in the center of each of us. Donation.

www.BreathoftheWhales.com

www.GrayWhaleWisdom.com