Breath of the Whales - Presentation
Breath of the Whales: Sharing the Collective Consciousness of the Whales
Presentation - Meditation - Activation Session
Thursday, February 26th, 2015 . 6:30 pm . Donation
Santa Barbara Arts (La Arcada - near turtle pond)
1114 State Street, Suite 24
Santa Barbara, CA
The Whales invite us to connect with them. Join us for an intimate evening sharing in this profound intelligence as the Whales guide us on our evolutionary path towards wholeness and living our fullest potential. Be inspired by the depth and beauty of Whale consciousness and catch the unending wave of love and joy flowing in the center of each of us. Donation.
www.BreathoftheWhales.com
www.GrayWhaleWisdom.com
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: http://www.GrayWhaleWisdom.com,
- Starts: February 26, 2015 6:30 pm - 8:30pm
- Price: Donation
- Location: Santa Barbara Arts (La Arcada - near turtle pond) 1114 State Street, Suite 24
- Website: http://www.BreathoftheWhales.com
- Sponsors: http://www.GrayWhaleWisdom.com,