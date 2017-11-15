Breathin’: The Eddie Zheng Story
This is a documentary about a Chinese immigrant who became the youngest prisoner at San Quentin State Prison at the age of 18. While in prison, he was sent to solitary confinement for nearly a year. Despite being released from immigration custody in 2007, Eddy awaits a final court decision in deportation hearings. With the looming possibility of deportation, Eddy must negotiate what it means to “live freely”—attempting to rebuild a family, reconcile with his victims, and make a lasting change in society at large. Live Q&A with Director/Producer and Eddy to follow the screening. 58 min
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
- Starts: November 15, 2017 6:00 PM
- Price: FREE
- Location: MCC Theater MultiCultural Center University of California, Santa Barbara Santa Barbara, CA 93106-2036
- Website: http://mcc.sa.ucsb.edu/events/fall-2017