Calendar » Breathin’: The Eddie Zheng Story

November 15, 2017 from 6:00 PM

This is a documentary about a Chinese immigrant who became the youngest prisoner at San Quentin State Prison at the age of 18. While in prison, he was sent to solitary confinement for nearly a year. Despite being released from immigration custody in 2007, Eddy awaits a final court decision in deportation hearings. With the looming possibility of deportation, Eddy must negotiate what it means to “live freely”—attempting to rebuild a family, reconcile with his victims, and make a lasting change in society at large. Live Q&A with Director/Producer and Eddy to follow the screening. 58 min