September 18, 2016 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Brett Dennen will continue his extensive North American tour this fall, celebrating Dennen’s acclaimed new album Por Favor, which is out now on Elektra Records and will be available on vinyl starting July 1. Earlier this spring, the acclaimed singer-songwriter stopped by to perform three songs on “CBS This Morning: Saturday Sessions” (watch him play “Cassidy,” “Bonfire” and “I’ll Be On Your Side”). Additionally, Dennen was recently featured on KCRW’s prestigious “Morning Becomes Eclectic” who hails, “his newest batch of tracks reveals a raw vulnerability.”

Por Favor is Dennen’s sixth full-length album and his first since 2013’s Smoke and Mirrors. Released to widespread acclaim, Rolling Stonecalled his most recent record his “strongest effort yet,” while NPR’s “Weekend Edition” described it as “a deeply personal work.” Since his breakout self-titled debut in 2004, Dennen has performed on the “Late Show with David Letterman,” “The Tonight Show,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “CONAN” and has played to sold-out audiences worldwide.