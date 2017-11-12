Calendar » Brew Years Eve Santa Barbara

December 31, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 1:30 a.m.

Are you tired of doing the same ol' thing on New Year's Eve? Are you and your friends ready to have the BEST NEW YEAR'S TO DATE! Then join us at Brew Year's Eve Santa Barbara on Sunday, December 31st at the High Sierra Grill & Bar!



LET US SHOW YOU HOW TO BRING IN THE NEW YEAR'S EVE THE RIGHT WAY!



With your ticket, you will get to sample from any of the craft breweries, Lucky Dogg Winery, Common Cider Co., Margaritas from Fuego Tequila, Moscow Mules and 8th Devil will be making a Cranberry Kiss that features their Cranberry Rum, Grenadine and Club Soda garnished with fresh cranberries and rosemary, along with vodka cocktails.



Live Entertainment all night by DJ Hecktik!



Jump on the Brew Bus will be picking up in Carpinteria (Island Brewing Co.), Goleta (M Special Brewing and the Magnolia Shopping Center), and Santa Barbara (Downtown at Figueroa Mountain Brewing and Sears Parking lot at La Cumbre Plaze) for just $10 or $20 (Depending on pickup location). Includes ride to and from event!



Bring your friends, family and anyone who wants to enjoy a Brew Year's Eve from 8 - 1:30 a.m.!



Free photo booth from 805 Camera Bus!



Limited ticket event, and this sold out last year two weeks in advance!



Brew Year's Eve is an indoor/outdoor event.



TICKETS:

Single - $85

Pair - $150

Group - Buy 6+ and get a complimentary ticket.



(Ticket prices will go up on 12/11/17!!! Single $95; Pair $170; Group Rate $85 per ticket)



VIP Cabanas - $1,200 for up to 8 VIP guests and includes dinner (Dinner will be served between 6 - 7:30 p.m. at the High Sierra Grill. See below for more details.)



Dinner available this year! For $40 you can enjoy dinner at the High Sierra Grill between 6 - 7:30 p.m. It allows you to enter early, grab a seat with your friends and choose from 3 dinner options. Select beer and Lucky Dogg wine is included with dinner.



Dinner options include one choice of entree

• Slow smoked Prime Rib 12 oz.

• Pan seared fresh hand cut Salmon

• Chicken Piccata

• New York Steak 12 oz.



All Dinners come with salad or Clam Chowder

• Pilaf (Chicken & Salmon)

• Baked potato (beef plates)

• Vegetables

• Bread

• Dessert

• Soft beverages



(Dinner is only for guests attending Brew Year's Eve. Must provide ticket for both dinner and Brew Year's Eve upon arrival. No exceptions.)



21+ older event only.



