Brew Years Eve Santa Barbara

December 31, 2018 from 8:00 pm - 1:30 a.m.

Are you tired of doing the same thing on New Year's Eve? Are you and your friends ready to to do New Year's like never before? Then join us at Brew Year's Eve Santa Barbara at the Historic Carrillo Ballroom in Downtown Santa Barbara!

LET US SHOW YOU HOW TO BRING IN THE NEW YEAR'S EVE THE RIGHT WAY!

No waiting in long lines to get in! No waiting in long lines to get a drink! No cover charge! And all of your drinks are included!

Your ticket includes unlimited beer from our 10+ craft breweries, wine from Lucky Dogg Winery, Margaritas from Fuego Tequila, Moscow Mules and a Rum Cocktails, and Micheladas from Bloody Cure Mix!

The Historic Carrillo Ballroom is located in Downtown Santa Barbara and features the best dance floor on the Central Coast!

Enjoy the beautiful outdoor patio, indoor dance hall, and over 8 different bars will be offering craft beer, cider, wine, micheladas and cocktails!

Live Entertainment will include The New Vibe and Dj Hecktik—who specializes in playing all types of music to keep you on the dance floor all night!

VIP Cabanas available for up to 8 of your friends! Get a private lounge area near the stage and bring the in the New Year in style! VIP Cabanas are $1,200! Only 4 available!

General Admission Ticket for 1 - $85

General Admission Ticket for 2 - $150

Group Rate (6+ tickets purchased) - $75 per ticket AND includes 1 complimentary ticket!

(If you are coming with 8 guests, purchase 7 and get the 8th one free!)

Buy tickets now! http://bit.ly/BrewYearsEveSB19

You can Jump on the Brew Bus to get to Brew Year's Eve safely! Pickup locations include Carpinteria (Island Brewing Company at 7 p.m.), Goleta (M Special Brewing at 6:45 p.m.), and two convenient Santa Barbara locations. Upper Sears Parking lot at La Cumbre Plaza at 7 p.m. and on Meigs Road in front of Lazy Acres on the Mesa at 7:15 p.m. Your bus ride includes ride to, and from, the event and must be pre-purchased.

Free photo booth from The 805 Camera Bus! Bring your friends, family and anyone who wants to enjoy a Brew Year's Eve!

Brew Year's Eve is an indoor event with access to an outdoor patio. Dress to impress!!!

This will sellout! Limited ticket event!

Must be 21+ to enter. No pets. No infants/children. No refunds. Last call at 1 a.m. Each guest will receive a complimentary souvenir glass that you will use throughout the evening.