June 17, 2017 from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Come join the Brewers & Blues Against Hunger Tour at M. Special Brewing Company on SATURDAY, JUNE 17, 2017, 5 PM - 8 PM for a real good time, real good beer, for a real good cause! This is an especially exciting event, because it's the hometown of a Blues Against Hunger founder John "Sixx" Pack, and days away from his birthday and M. Special is going to make it special and they are the perfect brewery for the party.

Reserved Your Seat --> http://www.brewersandblues.com/2017/04/m-special-brewing-on-june-17-in-goleta.html

All Brewers & Blues Food Drive concerts are FREE to the public. We invite you to please bring a non-perishable food donation to help those in need; music and meals can heal.

M. Special Brewing Company

6860 Cortona Dr, Building C Goleta, CA 93117

Map: https://goo.gl/maps/GFPyq92NRd92

FOOD DONATIONS go to Santa Barbara County Food Bank

ALL-STAR MUSICIANS & SPECIAL GUESTS

All the Brewers & Blues Against Hunger Events are FREE to the public. Join us for a night of blues music with guest celebrity musicians and jammers from the area. IMPORTANT - Please bring a non-perishable food donation which will be giving to the local food bank to help those in need. To date, the BAHS with your help has raised over 15,000 meals!

www.brewerandblues.com * [email protected]