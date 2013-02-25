Calendar » Brian Greene

February 25, 2013 from 8:00pm

Brian Greene Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Mon, Feb 25 8:00 PM Campbell Hall $20 : General Public $10 : UCSB Students (Current ID required / Limited availability) Leading String Theorist, Author and NOVA Host Explaining the Elegant Universe “The single best explainer of abstruse concepts in the world today.” The Washington Post