Calendar » Training: Complex Trauma and Interaction with Substance Abuse with Brian Meyer, Ph.D

May 31, 2016 from 9:00am - 4:30pm

New Beginnings Counseling Center invites you to attend a day of clinical training with Brian Meyer, Ph. D., presenting on:

Session 1: "Assessment and Treatment of Complex Trauma." (9:00am-Noon)

Session 2: "The Complex Interactions of PTSD, Pain, Insomnia and Opioid/Alcohol/Cannabis Abuse." Followed by an integrative Q&A addressing interaction between PTSD, Substance Abuse, Trauma, and Co-Morbid Disorders (1:30-4:30pm)

Brian L. Meyer, Ph. D., is the Interim Associate Chief of Mental Health Clinical Services, Supervisory Psychologist, and Substance Abuse/Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Specialist at the H.H. McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center and an Assistant Professor in the Department of Psychiatry at Virginia Commonwealth University. He obtained his A.B. from Harvard University and his Ph. D. in clinical psychology from Duke University. Dr. Meyer has worked in the child welfare and the child and adult mental health fields as a clinician, administrator, teacher, policy maker, program developer, and researcher. Throughout his career, Dr. Meyer has worked with people who have experienced trauma, and his clinical expertise is in treating trauma and its co-morbid disorders. In his current roles, Dr. Meyer oversees multiple mental health initiatives for veterans and their families; provides evidence-based treatments for veterans who have problems with PTSD, substance abuse, depression, TBI, and other co-occurring conditions; and conducts research on treatments for veterans with PTSD. Dr. Meyer is a nationally-known speaker on a wide range of content areas including the treatment of trauma and co-morbid conditions, the effects of trauma on families, veterans’ mental health, mindfulness meditation, and collaborative courts.