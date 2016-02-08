Calendar » Bridget Cathie’s Free Fit Club

February 8, 2016 from 5:00am - 5:30am

Goleta, California: Bridget Cathie is a local fitness coach offering free fitness classes at Duke’s Boxing and Fitness at 6565 Trigo Road. The free classes are open to anyone. Bridget’s mission is to help empower other women to move their bodies, develop long-lasting friendships with other like-minded women and by improving eating habits by sharing meal plans and recipes.

There are three workout programs each day with the first one offered at 5am, one at 5:40am and wrapping up the morning with the last workout at 6:15am. People can come to one or all of the workouts depending on their schedule.

Bridget is a Beachbody coach, owner of Montessori Happenings (a Montessori-based pre-school), a swim teacher, a mother of 3 and enjoys soccer, triathlons, running races, swimming and spending time with her family.

Bridget knows how to get into shape as she gave birth to twins a little over a year ago as a surrogate mom. Bridget worked out throughout her pregnancy and is now in the best shape of her life simply by being consistent working out either at home or at her Fit Club to Beachbody programs and following the guidance of the nutrition programs during the last 3 years. Here is a link to a KEYT Story on Bridget when she delivered the surrogate twins:

http://www.keyt.com/news/santa-barbara-teacher-gives-gift-of-life-through-surrogacy/29954344

If interested in working out with Bridget, please send an email to her at [email protected]