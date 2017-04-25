Calendar » Bridging Scholarship and Activism

April 25, 2017 from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm

By reflecting on his own personal trajectory from being a social-justice activist and social worker turned scholar and researcher, Bernd Reiter describes how moving through geographic and cultural spaces facilitates scholarly explorations of the contingencies between the freedoms associated with globalism and the human desire to find social connection. Reiter, Professor of Political Science at the University of South Florida, explores scholar-activism as it confronts the neoliberal university.