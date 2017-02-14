Calendar » Brielle Von Hugel

February 14, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm

American Idol Semi Finalist, Brielle Von Hugel tours across the nation with the popular, Postmodern Jukebox. Brielle will perform with the band as they perform and reinvent today’s modern pop music into a variety of vintage genres such as jazz and swing. New-York based singer-songwriter, Brielle mixes pop-edge with yesterday’s bluesy, smoky tones to give her musical storytelling grit. Her powerful pipes have garnered her multiple television and press appearances such as; FOX’s Good Day New York, Industry Magazine and various fundraisers. Don’t miss Brielle Von Hugel and Postmodern Jukebox when they stop by your city!