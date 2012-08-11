Bring a Friend to Mass
The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes invites you to join us for Mass followed by a Get-to-Know you gathering! As a faith community we are rooted in the Gospel values of compassion, peace and justice as taught by Jesus the Christ and embrace diversity and equality. All are welcome at the communion table. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love who serve this community are two of the approximately 70 ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests in the United States.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes
- Starts: August 11, 2012 5:30pm - 7:30pm
- Price: No charge
- Location: At First Congregational Church of Santa Barbara, 2101 State St., Santa Barbara, 93105 (corner of Padre and State)
- Website: http://www.beatitudes-sb.org
