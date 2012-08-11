Calendar » Bring a Friend to Mass

August 11, 2012 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

The Catholic Church of the Beatitudes invites you to join us for Mass followed by a Get-to-Know you gathering! As a faith community we are rooted in the Gospel values of compassion, peace and justice as taught by Jesus the Christ and embrace diversity and equality. All are welcome at the communion table. Reverend Suzanne Dunn, Pastor, and Reverend Jeannette Bertalan Love who serve this community are two of the approximately 70 ordained Roman Catholic Womenpriests in the United States.