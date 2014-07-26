Bring an open heart to the Day of Healing
Bring an open heart to the Day of Healing
Join us for A Day of Healing with gifted healers and teachers who will share with us their special knowledge and wisdom. Allow the universal healing force to activate the deep core memory of perfect health, perfect alignment, and the perfect and pure awareness that is in you.
with Psychic Healer, Vincent Genna, Multi-dimensional sound healing with Chris Seitz, Healing Heart Wounds with Helaine Harris, and Gi Gong Body Healing with Ling Rong Liang.
Saturday, July 26, 2014
from 11 am to 6 pm
LAX Hilton (Carmel Ballroom)
5711 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
$75 Online
$95 at the door
Tix: www.consciouslifeexpo.com
Phone: 951-719-7085
